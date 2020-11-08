Earthquake in Massachusetts felt in Connecticut, parts of Long Island

A 4.0-magnitude earthquake in Massachusetts was felt in Connecticut and parts of Long Island on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, the USGS said.

BLISS CORNER, Mass. — An earthquake rattled Massachusetts Sunday morning and was felt in Connecticut and parts of Long Island as well, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The 3.6-magnitude earthquake was centered about 5.5 miles southwest of Bliss Corner in Massachusetts. It was recorded around 9:10 a.m., according to the USGS. The agency initially said it was a 4.0-magnitude quake but later downgraded it.

Folks in Connecticut and on Long Island took to Twitter Sunday morning to report they felt the quake.

