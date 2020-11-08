Earthquake in Massachusetts felt in Connecticut, parts of Long Island

A 4.0-magnitude earthquake in Massachusetts was felt in Connecticut and parts of Long Island on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, the USGS said.

BLISS CORNER, Mass. — An earthquake rattled Massachusetts Sunday morning and was felt in Connecticut and parts of Long Island as well, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The 3.6-magnitude earthquake was centered about 5.5 miles southwest of Bliss Corner in Massachusetts. It was recorded around 9:10 a.m., according to the USGS. The agency initially said it was a 4.0-magnitude quake but later downgraded it.

Folks in Connecticut and on Long Island took to Twitter Sunday morning to report they felt the quake.

Pretty sure felt a tiny #earthquake here in Connecticut. Anyone else? — Private Apollo (@ApolloPrivate) November 8, 2020

Am I going crazy or did southeastern Connecticut just have an earthquake — elizabeth staub (@estaub11) November 8, 2020

I think I just felt an earthquake at my home in East Hartford, Connecticut. Anyone felt it too? — naphacapricorn@yahoo.com (@naphacapricorn1) November 8, 2020

Just felt a tremor in Long Island. Did an earthquake just happened ? #earthquake — Let’s Start Design (@letsstartdesign) November 8, 2020

to my long island girlies. did y’all feel an earthquake too or are my mom and i cracked out of our minds? — aj DAVONNE WON AFP (@dayafpwinner) November 8, 2020