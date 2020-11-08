Earthquake in Massachusetts felt in Connecticut, parts of Long Island

BLISS CORNER, Mass. — An earthquake rattled Massachusetts Sunday morning and was felt in Connecticut and parts of Long Island as well, according to the United States Geological Survey.
The 3.6-magnitude earthquake was centered about 5.5 miles southwest of Bliss Corner in Massachusetts. It was recorded around 9:10 a.m., according to the USGS. The agency initially said it was a 4.0-magnitude quake but later downgraded it.
Folks in Connecticut and on Long Island took to Twitter Sunday morning to report they felt the quake.
Pretty sure felt a tiny #earthquake here in Connecticut. Anyone else?— Private Apollo (@ApolloPrivate) November 8, 2020
Am I going crazy or did southeastern Connecticut just have an earthquake— elizabeth staub (@estaub11) November 8, 2020
I think I just felt an earthquake at my home in East Hartford, Connecticut. Anyone felt it too?— naphacapricorn@yahoo.com (@naphacapricorn1) November 8, 2020
Just felt a tremor in Long Island. Did an earthquake just happened ? #earthquake— Let’s Start Design (@letsstartdesign) November 8, 2020
to my long island girlies. did y’all feel an earthquake too or are my mom and i cracked out of our minds?— aj DAVONNE WON AFP (@dayafpwinner) November 8, 2020