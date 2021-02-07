Dog named Lucky rescued from partially frozen pond on LI

dog recue long island pond

Firefighters rescued a dog named Lucky from a partially frozen pond in Hewlett, New York, on Feb. 7, 2021, police said.

HEWLETT, N.Y. — A dog named Lucky lived up to their name Sunday morning after firefighters and police rescued the pup from a partially frozen pond on Long Island, officials said.

Nassau County police were called to Grant Park in Hewlett around 9:05 a.m.

The dog’s owner quickly directed responding officers to the golden retriever, who was struggling to stay afloat, officials said.

The Hewlett Fire Department also responded to the scene and sent rescue swimmers out onto the ice to rescue Lucky.

The dog was safely taken back to shore and rushed to an animal hospital for evaluation, police said.

The rescue took place just as a snowstorm kicked into high gear. Hewlett was expected to get between 3 and 7 inches of snow by the end of Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

