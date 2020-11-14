Court tosses conviction in LI woman’s 2013 death

by: Associated Press

Posted:
HUNTINGTON, L.I. — An appeals court has thrown out a Long Island man’s murder conviction, saying that DNA alone isn’t enough evidence to tie him to the 2013 death of woman whose body was found in a nature preserve.

The state Supreme Court’s appellate division ruled Thursday in Fernando Romualdo’s case.

He was convicted in 2017 and has been serving 25 years to life in the death of Sarah Strobel.

