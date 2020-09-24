‘Care-a-Van’ supports LI woman with ALS

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

FARMINGDALE, L.I. — A work community on Long Island came together to help a struggling co-worker.

A 60-vehicle “Care-A-Van for Carly” was held through the streets of Farmingdale, on Thursday. The Carly in question is Carly Colvell, an employee in the marketing department at Northwell Health and young mother of two, was diagnosed with an aggressive form of ALS last fall.

Her colleagues are trying to raise funds to help her family, which includes her husband and three children. Colvell requires around-the-clock care by a team of skilled nurses.

To help support Colvell, visit this GoFundMe page.