Body of woman, 33, found in woods of Long Island: police

CENTEREACH, L.I. — Suffolk County Police said homicide detectives were investigating after a Long Island woman’s body was discovered in the woods Sunday.

According to police, around 12:10 p.m., a 911 caller reported finding a female body lying in a wooded area off Hawkins Road, near Eastwood Boulevard, in Centereach.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

Authorities identified the deceased as 33-year-old Jaclyn D’Andrea of Bellmore.

Police said an autopsy was performed and the cause of death was under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact Homicide Squad detectives at 631-852-6392.

