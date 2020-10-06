Body found in shallow grave in Nassau County was MS-13 victim: police

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Police found the body of an apparent MS-13 gang victim buried in a shallow grave in a wooded area of Nassau County, officials said Tuesday.

It wasn’t the first time Nassau County Police had been to the area off of Hempstead Boulevard in Uniondale. They’d been there twice before, Commissioner Patrick Ryder said Tuesday.

The body, believed to be a person that went missing and was killed in 2016 or 2017, Ryder said, was buried in a shallow grave, covered with dirt, leaves and branches.

It’s one of six bodies Nassau County Police have uncovered — along with state police and support from the district attorney — in shallow graves believed related to each other.

Ryder said so far, they’ve discovered a total of 16 bodies.

The commissioner did not identify the deceased individual, but said officers had an idea of who the victim may be.

As for a suspect, he said he believes the alleged gang members responsible for these killings are all behind bars, and the investigation is ongoing. He vowed that if the investigation revealed any additional suspects, they’ll be pursued.