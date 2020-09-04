Beachgoers advised not to bathe at 18 Nassau County beaches

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LONG ISLAND, N.Y.— Due to Thursday night’s heavy rainfall, the Nassau County Department of Health has issued an advisory against bathing at 18 beaches.

The advisory goes into effect Friday through 7 a.m. Saturday unless additional heavy rainfall occurs or water samples show elevated bacteria levels, according to officials.

The advisory was issued as a precautionary measure for beaches typically known to be impacted by stormwater runoff, which can impact bathing water quality.

The following beaches fall under the advisory:

Centre Island Sound – Bayville

Creek Club – Lattingtown

Lattingtown Beach – Lattingtown

Laurel Hollow Beach – Laurel Hollow

Morgan Sound – Glen Cove

North Hempstead Beach Park – Port Washington

Piping Rock Beach Club – Locust Valley

Pryibil Beach – Glen Cove

Ransom Beach – Bayville

Theodore Roosevelt Beach – Oyster Bay

Sea Cliff Village Beach – Sea Cliff

Soundside Beach – Bayville

Stehli Beach – Bayville

Tappen Beach – Glenwood Landing

Biltmore Beach Club – Massapequa

Hewlett Point Beach – East Rockaway

Island Park Beach – Island Park

Philip Healey Beach – Massapequa

For up-to-date recorded information on beach openings and closings, call (516) 227-9700.

