Beachgoers advised not to bathe at 18 Nassau County beaches

LONG ISLAND, N.Y.— Due to Thursday night’s heavy rainfall, the Nassau County Department of Health has issued an advisory against bathing at 18 beaches.

The advisory goes into effect Friday through 7 a.m. Saturday unless additional heavy rainfall occurs or water samples show elevated bacteria levels, according to officials.

The advisory was issued as a precautionary measure for beaches typically known to be impacted by stormwater runoff, which can impact bathing water quality.

The following beaches fall under the advisory:

Centre Island Sound – Bayville
Creek Club – Lattingtown
Lattingtown Beach – Lattingtown
Laurel Hollow Beach – Laurel Hollow
Morgan Sound – Glen Cove
North Hempstead Beach Park – Port Washington
Piping Rock Beach Club – Locust Valley
Pryibil Beach – Glen Cove
Ransom Beach – Bayville
Theodore Roosevelt Beach – Oyster Bay
Sea Cliff Village Beach – Sea Cliff
Soundside Beach – Bayville
Stehli Beach – Bayville
Tappen Beach – Glenwood Landing
Biltmore Beach Club – Massapequa
Hewlett Point Beach – East Rockaway
Island Park Beach – Island Park
Philip Healey Beach – Massapequa

For up-to-date recorded information on beach openings and closings, call (516) 227-9700.

