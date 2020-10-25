Authorities investigating LI fatal stabbing: police

ROOSEVELT, L.I. — Nassau County detectives are investigating a homicide that took place Sunday morning in Roosevelt, authorities said.

The incident occurred at 10 a.m. on Brookside Avenue. Officers responded to a disturbance call. Upon arrival, they found a 27-year-old man on the ground with puncture wounds.

Police say it appeared the victim had been stabbed. He was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead at 10:28 a.m.

No arrests have been made. An investigation is ongoing.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

