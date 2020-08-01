Another shark sighting shuts down swimming at Long Island beaches

A lifeguard monitors the water off Long Beach following a shark sighting on July 27, 2020.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LONG ISLAND— Another shark sighting on Saturday shut down swimming at Long Island beaches.

Town of Hempstead officials said a shark was spotted by town lifeguards at Lido Beach around 1:15 p.m.

By 2:45 p.m., going into the water at knee deep levels was again permitted after everyone had been called out of the water.

“All swimming is now prohibited at Town of Hempstead ocean beaches from Civic Beach to Lido West beach until further notice,” officials tweeted earlier Saturday.

A town official said lifeguards and some swimmers saw a large dark fin and splashing. Some of the swimmers ran out of the water and lifeguards called the rest in.

Shark sightings have become an almost daily occurrence since last weekend, prompting town and county officials to take action.

The Town of Hempstead has created a “lifeguard shark patrol” made up of bay constable ships, jet skis and canoes.

Swimming restrictions are being made on a day-to-day basis after helicopters and boats patrol the shoreline each morning.

Paul Sieswerda, the president of the marine research organization Gotham Whale, told PIX11 earlier this week that they are receiving more than double the number of shark sightings than normal.

Warm water and ample fish are attracting the sharks, according to Sieswerda.

