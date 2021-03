NEW HYDE PARK, L.I. — Authorities on Long Island said Wednesday that a man with a cognitive disorder was found safe after being reported missing a day earlier.

Nassau County Police said 78-year-old Achille Gallo, who is in the early stages of dementia, was reported found around 7:40 a.m.

Gallo was initially reported missing late Tuesday night after he hadn’t been seen since leaving his home that morning, according to police.