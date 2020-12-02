6 charged in Turkish ‘birth tourism’ scheme on Long Island; more than 100 babies born

LONG ISLAND — At least six people were charged in connection to a Turkish “birth tourism” scheme in which more than 100 babies were born on Long Island, authorities said.

From at least January 2017 to September of this year, the suspects advertised a “birth tourism” scheme on two Turkish-language Facebook pages, promising pregnant Turkish citizens they could give birth in the United States and obtain birthright citizenship for their children at a minimal cost, authorities said.

Translated to english, several of the ads stated, “If you believe your baby should be born in the USA and become a U.S. citizen then you are at the right place. . . . [W]e at ‘Bebegim Amerika Dogsun’ . . . will provide future mothers and fathers this opportunity, with minimal costs . . . .” according to the indictment.

The ads stated fees paid by pregnant women, about $7,500 nearly in all cash, would include transportation, “insurance” to cover prenatal costs, delivery, post-natal medical care and assistance with applying for U.S. citizenship on behalf of their children born.

Pregnant women were housed in one of seven “birth houses” in Center Moriches, Dix Hills, East Northport, East Patchogue, Smithtown and West Babylon on Long Island.

The suspects facilitated the births of at least 119 Turkish children, but one of the websites have claimed to have facilitated more than 800 births while carrying out the scheme, according to officials.

Two of the suspects who were professionally trained and certified to assist individuals to apply for health coverage, obtained the purported “insurance” which was actually Medicaid benefits, by submitting fraudulent Medicaid applications on behalf of the pregnant women, officials said.

The indictment alleged that Medicaid disbursed over $2.1 million in fraudulently obtained benefits. The government alleged the suspects took about $750,000 from the Turkish citizens, which was funneled into one or more bank accounts in Turkey.

“Using Internet ads, the defendants perpetrated an international fraud that relied upon a parade of women who paid them thousands of dollars in fees in order to enter the United States under false pretenses, to give birth here. The defendants cashed in on the desire for birthright citizenship, and the American taxpayer ultimately got stuck with the $2.1 million bill,” stated Acting United States Attorney DuCharme. “

The suspects, consisting of Turkish nationals and American citizens, were charged with conspiring to commit visa fraud, health care fraud, wire fraud and money laundering while two were charged with conspiring to commit health care fraud, wire fraud and money laundering.

If convicted, the suspects face a maximum of 20 years in jail.