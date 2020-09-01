5 alleged MS-13 members arrested in slaying of Long Island teenage girl, police say

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Police arrested five alleged MS-13 members in connection with the slaying of a Nassau County teen in Maryland, officials announced Monday.

Homicide detectives believe the suspects knew 16-year-old Gabriela Alejandra Gonzalez Ardon and lured her to the park where she was killed, police said. She may have been affiliated with another gang.

Police charged 19-year-old Jonathan Pesquera-Puerto, 20-year-old Edys Valenzuella-Rodriguez, 19-year-old Wualter Hernandez-Orellana, 21-year-old Wilson Art Constanza-Galdomez and 16-year-old Asael Ezequie Gonzalez-Merlos with murder. The 16-year-old suspect was charged as an adult for the May 29 slaying.

They were all already in custody at the Baltimore County Detention Center for other crimes when they were arrested in connection with the Glen Cove teen’s death.

Her body was found near the edge of a stream along a walking trail near Loch Raven Reservoir.

Police identified her using her tattoos.