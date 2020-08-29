4 injured in fire pit explosion on LI: police

Long Island

SOUTHAMPTON, L.I. — Four people are injured after a fire pit explosion in Bridgehampton Saturday on Long Island, according to police.

Southampton police received a call for the incident at 6:53 p.m on Kellis Way. They found multiple people with severe burns. Local fire and ambulance crews also responded.

An adult man and adult woman were airlifted to a local hospital in serious condition. Two others were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The explosion is still under investigation.

