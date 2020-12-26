3 men charged in Christmas robberies at Long Island gas stations

WYANDANCH, N.Y.— Police arrested three men after two gas station attendants were robbed on Long Island, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Police said in a release late Friday that the arrests occurred soon after the robberies on Christmas morning. The robberies occurred between 10:40 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. at gas stations in North Babylon and North Lindenhurst.

Two men carried out the robberies while a third waited in a getaway car, according to police. Investigators said a knife was used to coerce attendants at both stations to turn over cash and cigarettes.

The trio was arrested around noon by a police unit on patrol in Wyandanch that stopped the men after noticing their red minivan matched the description related to the robberies, according to SCPD.

