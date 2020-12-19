3 children treated for carbon monoxide poisoning at LI home: police

Long Island

BAY SHORE, L.I. — Police and fire official were dispatched to a Long Island home Saturday afternoon when three children under the age of 10 were suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Officers responded to a 911 call of a carbon monoxide alarm at 12:10 p.m. at a residence on Lincoln Boulevard in Bay Shore. The detectors alerted first responders to high levels of gas in the basement and first floors of the home. The residents, an adult woman and her nine children, evacuated before authorities arrived.

While outside, three of the children — a 4-year-old girl, a 6-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl — began exhibiting signs of carbon monoxide poisoning. They were treated on the scene and transported to a local hospital for treatment. The other six children, who ranged in age from 18 months to 15 years old and their mother, were evaluated on the scene and not injured.

It was later determined a furnace vent was not functioning correctly, sending carbon monoxide into the residence.

