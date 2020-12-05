3 arrested in LI stolen vehicle chase: police

WANTAGH, L.I. — Two men and a juvenile male have been arrested in connection with a chase involving a stolen vehicle Friday, police said.

The incident took place at around 8:40 a.m. in Wantagh. Jamil Davis-Taylor, 18, Shawn Harvey, 22, and a 17-year-old male were the subjects of a 911 call regarding a suspicious occupied vehicle on Cornelius Avenue.

When authorities arrival it was revealed that the vehicle, a Jeep Cherokee, with the same New York State registration provided to police, was a stolen vehicle from Oceanside. The vehicle was seen driving eastbound on Eaton Road where police activated emergency lights and attempted to conduct a stop.

The vehicle refused to comply and continued driving until the driver and passengers of the vehicle fled on foot.

Responding officers saw that the unoccupied vehicle was still traveling forward and struck a police car. The officer operating the vehicle was not injured.

The three males were eventually found and taken into custody. Authorities said that the 17-year-old physically resisted, causing an officer to sustain injuries to his right knee and left hand. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A subsequent investigation also revealed that the males were found to be in possession of numerous stolen credit cards and other assorted property.

Davis-Taylor faces six counts of criminal possession of stolen property and unauthorized use of a vehicle. Harvey faces seven counts of criminal possession of stolen property and unauthorized use of a vehicle. The 17-year-old faces an assault charge, nine counts of criminal possession of stolen property, unauthorized use of a vehicle and resisting arrest.

The defendants will be arraigned Sunday.