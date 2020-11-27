2 dead in crash on Southern State Parkway: police

Long Island

HEMPSTEAD, L.I. — Two people are dead after a crash on the Southern State Parkway Thursday night, police said.

State police received a call at around 8:30 p.m. Thanksgiving night fora motor vehicle collision near exit 21 in Hempstead.

Herson Gonzalez, 19, was driving a 2004 Honda Pilot westbound on the Southern State Parkway east of exit 21 when his vehicle sideswiped a 2020 Toyota Corolla. After striking the Toyota, Gonzalez lost control of his vehicle and struck a guiderail. The vehicle then crossed over the guiderail and struck the overpass.

Two passengers from the Honda Pilot died at the scene, 23-year-olds Patricia Ramkissoon and Elliott Bryant 23. In addition, four people were taken to the hospital, two in serious condition and two others for observation.

The collision is under investigation and the State Police is asking for anyone with any information to call (631) 756-3300.

