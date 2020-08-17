2 charged after LI mom says neighbor threw feces on yard in racially motivated attack

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

VALLEY STREAM, N.Y. — Two people have been charged in connection with alleged racially motivated attacks against a Black nurse on Long Island, officials said Monday.

John McEneaney, 57, and Mindy Caranick, 53, both of Valley Stream, appeared in court on Monday.

McEneaney is accused of harassing his neighbor ever since the mom and registered nurse moved to the neighborhood in 2017.

In July, Jennifer McLeggan detailed what she said were increasingly concerning threats from her White male neighbor.

“From the fence it went to the shrubs, from the shrubs it went to the litter, from the litter it went to the feces to human feces, it went to the squirrel and then I said enough is enough,” McLeggan had said, adding that she kept a record of every incident.

She said she also has pictures of her neighbor sitting outside with a gun and videos of him spitting on her yard and walking by her property in the middle of the night in a black face mask.

The distraught mom said she believes she’s being targeted because of the color of her skin and she fears for her life.

Nassau County police launched an investigation into the incidents.

On Monday, McEneaney was charged with first-degree harassment and fourth-degree criminal mischief, officials said.

Caranick was charged with third-degree criminal tampering, according to officials.

The couple vehemently denied that they are racist and denied claims they left feces on the property.

McEneaney said if he were racist, he wouldn’t live in Valley Stream.