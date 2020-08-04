2 boys seriously hurt in Suffolk County hit-and-run crash, police say

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

RONKONKOMA, NY — Two children were struck and seriously injured by an SUV in a Ronkonkoma hit-and-run on Monday night, police said.

The boys were hit as they rode their bikes on the shoulder of Express Drive North, 500 feet east of Old Nichols Road, around 7:30 p.m., officials said. The driver fled the scene.

A 9-year-old boy needed to be airlifted to a local hospital, police said. An ambulance rushed a 12-year-old boy to the hospital in serious condition.

Police said a 6-year-old boy was riding with the other children, but he was not injured.

On Tuesday, Suffolk County officers arrested Shannon Palmer, 31, on charges of leaving the scene of an incident with serious physical injury.

Detectives believe the SUV that struck the two boys is a 2002-2005, white Ford Explorer with front end damage, front passenger side damage and a missing passenger side headlight assembly.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Major Case Unit 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.