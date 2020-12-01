2 arrested in brutal axe attack in wooded area off Meadowbrook State Parkway: police

Long Island

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police

A file image of a police officer and a part of a police vehicle

FREEPORT, L.I. — State police are investigating an axe assault that took place in a wooded area off the Meadowbrook State Parkway Saturday.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the attack which took place at 10:40 p.m. Saturday night in the village of Freeport in Nassau County. According to authorities, Oscar Romero-Hernandez and Jose Otero were in a physical altercation with a 27-year-old man. The victim was then struck in the head with an axe.

The victim is in a local hospital in critical condition with what were termed “serious injuries.”

Romero-Hernandez and Otero are charged with second degree attempted murder and first degree assault. Otero is also charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

Share this story

Long Island Videos

Long Island doctor charged with murder in 5 opioid deaths

2 Long Island cops suspended for kicking handcuffed man: officials

More Long Island

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Changemakers: EBY makes and sells panties with a purpose

Very mild stretch ahead after a cold start to March

NYPD officers shot in Brooklyn ‘narrowly avoided being killed,’ Shea says

Created Equal: Legacy of the Black Panther Party in NYC

UWS NYCHA development starts food pantry to feed those in need

Yang well ahead in crowded mayoral race amid ranked choice concerns, PIX11 poll finds

NYC high schools set to reopen March 22

Calls for Gov. Cuomo to resign get louder

Create a healthy lifestyle