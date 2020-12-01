2 arrested in brutal axe attack in wooded area off Meadowbrook State Parkway: police

FREEPORT, L.I. — State police are investigating an axe assault that took place in a wooded area off the Meadowbrook State Parkway Saturday.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the attack which took place at 10:40 p.m. Saturday night in the village of Freeport in Nassau County. According to authorities, Oscar Romero-Hernandez and Jose Otero were in a physical altercation with a 27-year-old man. The victim was then struck in the head with an axe.

The victim is in a local hospital in critical condition with what were termed “serious injuries.”

Romero-Hernandez and Otero are charged with second degree attempted murder and first degree assault. Otero is also charged with criminal possession of a weapon.