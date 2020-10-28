2 arrested for attempting to steal $8,500 from LI senior: police

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MASSAPEQUA PARK, L.I. — Two people have been arrested on Long Island for attempting to fraud an 89-year-old man, police said.

The incident took place Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. in Massapequa Park. Authorities said that the man’s son made the call alleging the attempted fraud.

The man received a phone call from an unknown man saying his grandson was under arrest and needed $8,500 for his release. An arrangement was made to give the cash up at the victim’s home on Lake Shore Drive by a courier at an agreed upon time.

A police officer responded to the victim’s son’s phone call and awaited for the potential courier at the victim’s house with backup. At 5:45 p.m., a 21-year-old man identified as Marte Wander and a 17-year-old girl who was not identified due to her age arrived at the victim’s home.

The underage female exited the car and contacted the victim at his door and she was given an envelope she believed to contain the money. She was then put under arrest by the officer in the home. Wander was then arrested by further detectives who arrived on the scene.

Wander and the 17-year-old are charged with attempted grand larceny and attempted scheme to defraud.