16-year-old boy stabbed, seriously injured in fight behind Long Island school: police

PORT JEFFERSON STATION, L.I. — A teenage boy was stabbed and seriously injured in a dispute with other teens behind a Long Island school Monday night, according to police.

Authorities said it started around 8 p.m. when the 16-year-old got into an argument with three other teenagers on the soccer field behind Boyle Road Elementary School in Port Jefferson Station.

Things turned physical and the boy was stabbed multiple times, police said.

Cops said the assailants fled the scene on foot on the nearby Bedford Avenue.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries, Suffolk County Police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the stabbing to contact the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.