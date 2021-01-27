15-year-old dead in two-car crash on Long Island: police

UNIONDALE, L.I. — A 15-year-old boy is dead after a two-car collision on Long Island Wednesday, police said.

A 2006 Toyota driven by a 27-year-old man collided with a 2012 Honda CRV with the 15-year-old, two 17-year-olds and an 18-year-old inside at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Maple Avenue and Front Street in Uniondale, authorities said. The crash caused the Honda CRV to strike a pole.

The 15-year-old, who was in the rear passenger seat, was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead by hospital staff. The other three boys in the Honda CRV and the 27-year-old man in the Toyota were all taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is still ongoing.