15-year-old dead in two-car crash on Long Island: police

Long Island

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police

A file image of a police officer and a part of a police vehicle

UNIONDALE, L.I. — A 15-year-old boy is dead after a two-car collision on Long Island Wednesday, police said.

A 2006 Toyota driven by a 27-year-old man collided with a 2012 Honda CRV with the 15-year-old, two 17-year-olds and an 18-year-old inside at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Maple Avenue and Front Street in Uniondale, authorities said. The crash caused the Honda CRV to strike a pole.

The 15-year-old, who was in the rear passenger seat, was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead by hospital staff. The other three boys in the Honda CRV and the 27-year-old man in the Toyota were all taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Long Island Videos

Funeral for NYPD officer killed by alleged drunk driver in Queens

Funeral held for NYPD officer killed by alleged drunk driver

Services held for officer killed in the line of duty

Teen returning to Kenya after facial reconstruction

Allegedly drunk driver who killed NYPD officer in hit-and-run knew she ‘hit something,’ court doc says

Woman charged in officer's death said she was drinking, smoking

More Long Island

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss