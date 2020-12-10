1-year-old boy missing on Long Island

HEMPSTEAD, L.I. — New York City’s Office of Emergency Management put out a Missing Child Alert for a 1-year-old boy from Hempstead on Long Island Thursday.

The boy, Kaecyn Smith, may been in imminent danger, according to OEM. He is 2-feet 8-inches tall, 40 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.

He was last seen with Kayla Smith, 22, on Beverly Road in Hempstead at approximately midnight on Friday, Dec. 4. Kayla Smith is 5-feet 8-inches, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Recent information indicates they may be in Suffolk County.

If you see the missing person, please call Suffolk County Sheriffs Office at (631) 852-2286, or call 9-1-1.