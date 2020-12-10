1-year-old boy missing on Long Island

Long Island

by:

Posted: / Updated:
1-year-old missing LI

HEMPSTEAD, L.I. — New York City’s Office of Emergency Management put out a Missing Child Alert for a 1-year-old boy from Hempstead on Long Island Thursday.

The boy, Kaecyn Smith, may been in imminent danger, according to OEM. He is 2-feet 8-inches tall, 40 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.

He was last seen with Kayla Smith, 22, on Beverly Road in Hempstead at approximately midnight on Friday, Dec. 4. Kayla Smith is 5-feet 8-inches, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Recent information indicates they may be in Suffolk County.

If you see the missing person, please call Suffolk County Sheriffs Office at (631) 852-2286, or call 9-1-1.

Share this story

Long Island Videos

'I'm not easily intimidated': Nassau County exec talks Cuomo allegations, anti-Asian attacks and vaccines

LIRR reverses schedule changes after riders, Gov. Cuomo express disatisfaction

LIRR reversing course on changes after pushback

Long Island doctor charged with murder in 5 opioid deaths

2 Long Island cops suspended for kicking handcuffed man: officials

More Long Island

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Up and down temps ahead for tri-state

Bias not ruled out in Atlanta spa shootings

Much needed rain is on the way

Atlanta shooting suspect says he targeted massage parlors because of sex addiction

Waka Flocka Flame, Tammy Rivera talk new music, season 2 of 'Waka and Tammy: What the Flocka'

The show must go on in Nickelodeon's 'Drama Club'

'Stock Up Kids' talk financial literacy and narrowing the wealth cap

Tips to improve your brain health

Post-COVID care for ‘long-haulers’ experiencing lingering symptoms