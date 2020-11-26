2 dead, 3 injured in stabbing at Long Island house party: police

Scene after a stabbing incident that left one man dead and four others injured after a house party in Brentwood, Long Island, according to police.

BRENTWOOD, L.I. — Two men, including a teenager, are dead and several others injured after a stabbing incident early Thursday on Long Island after a house party, according to police.

Suffolk County officers responded around 12:20 a.m. after multiple 911 calls reporting people stabbed in the vicinity of Hewes Street and Lincoln Avenue in Brentwood, authorities said.

Police said the incident occurred as people were leaving a house party at the location.

Five men were initially rushed to local hospitals with injuries, officials said.

Police said early Thursday that one of the men had died and four others remained hospitalized for treatment. A second victim was pronounced dead later Thursday.

The victims were identified as Jesus Ramos-Perez, 28 and Rancel Montilla, 19, both of the Bronx.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the incident to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.