1 dead, 3 injured in shooting at Long Island deli: police

COPIAGUE, L.I. — One person is dead and three more are injured in a shooting inside a deli on Long Island Saturday.

The incident was reported to Suffolk County Police at around 6:10 p.m. for a shooting on Great Neck Road. One person was killed and three others were shot, according to authorities. One of the victims is in critical condition and the other two are in serious condition at local hospitals.

An investigation is ongoing, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.