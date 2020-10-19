Local YMCAs raising money after massive layoffs

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — New York City’s YMCA workforce has been cut in half after more job cuts during the pandemic.

Last month, 1,600 people were laid off — that’s on top of the 120 people let go back in June.

The non-profit offers a variety of community services and programs, but has been struggling since March.

Brooklyn native Benjamin Isiah said he grew at the YMCA, and hopes the organization can continue helping the community.

Isiah said he remembers taking karate lessons and playing basketball at the Y.

In a statement, YMCA of Greater New York Chief Marketing Officer Ronnie Tucker said:

“Like nearly all organizations, the pandemic has had significant impact on the YMCA of Greater New York. We have lost $80 million in membership and program fees since March and have had to lay off or furlough thousands of talented and loyal employees. Through these challenges the Y remains committed to helping New York City recover and continuing to serve our communities in impactful ways. We’ve resumed membership services at 10 of our 22 branches in the city. We’re serving thousands of families in all our branch communities through a variety of child care and youth education programs. And we continue to offer free virtual workouts and remote services for teens, immigrants, and seniors. This has been the most challenging year in the Y’s 168-year history of serving the people of New York City as a nonprofit community service organization. We are grateful for your ongoing support as we rise to meet this challenge.”

The YMCA is now starting a drive to raise $5 million dollars. If you would like donate, visit their website here.