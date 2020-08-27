Local speakers headline night 3 of Republican Convention

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Vice President Mike Pence took on the attack role with relish, telling voters “you won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America” at night three of the Republican Convention Wednesday.

Pence and other Republicans emphasized their support for law enforcement, while saying little about Black Americans killed or maimed by police shootings. Republicans also offered an emotional appeal to female voters, with some of Trump’s most loyal aides speaking about his support for women within the West Wing.

Before the VP, two New York congressional representatives made the case for the Trump administration. Suffolk County’s Lee Zeldin and upstate’s Elise Stefanik spoke mostly about the president’s dedication to the military. But Zeldin also praised Trump’s handling of New York’s Coronavirus outbreak.

Stefanik, who rose to recent prominence defending the President during impeachment spoke about that.

“This was an attack not just on the president, on your voice, your vote,” she said.

Stefanik’s Democratic opponent Tedra Cobb, who also ran against the Congresswoman in 2018, says Stefanik has lost touch with her district.

“It’s not just that we have a pandemic, she has the time to go to Tulsa, the time to go to Iowa, to be in DC for political speeches but doesn’t have time to be here for Northern New Yorkers,” Cobb said.

Zeldin himself facing a tougher than normal challenge this November from Democrat Many Goroff, a scientist who’s especially seizing on the pandemic response.