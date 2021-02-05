Local legislators fight for paid family leave on the national level

NEW YORK — The U.S. is essentially the only developed nation in the world without paid leave for employees on the national level.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Rep. Rosa De Lauro held a virtual event Friday as they fight for federal legislation.

