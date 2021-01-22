Local lawmaker calls for new legislation against domestic terrorism

NEW YORK — This month’s violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is prompting a local lawmaker to push for new legislation against domestic terrorism.

Rep. Josh Gottheimer, a Democrat from New Jersey, is behind a new bill to double the maximum jail sentence penalties for conviction of insurrection from 10 to 20 years.

He’s also leading a bipartisan call to restore the office of community partnerships within the department of homeland security, which was designed to counter violent extremism. It was reorganized and shelved during the Trump administration.

“If you attempt to overturn and overrun our democracy through violence or uprising, you will pay the price,” Gottheimer said during a virtual press conference Friday.

The Congressman cited federal data that shows a surge in domestic terrorist attacks, most of which were carried out by white supremacists.

“There is nothing partisan about fighting insurrections, there’s nothing partisan of stopping terrorists on our homeland,” he explained.

As the investigation into the siege on the Capitol continues, evidence that suggests a coordinated effort among pro-Trump, far right militia groups has surfaced.

It has prompted officials in our area and beyond to ramp up efforts to prevent future attacks.