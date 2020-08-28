Legislation would give property tax incentive for landlords and tenants to negotiate new leases

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Vacant storefronts and empty shops are becoming a common sight on New York City streets.

A business in Park Slope isn’t going to go quietly.

Daniella Stromberg is the owner of D’mai Urban Spa on 5th Avenue in Park Slope.

“I tried to renegotiate and crickets. Nothing. My ask is a rent reduction during the time of government-mandated restrictions,” she said.

The day spa has been open for 16 years and now the owner says she’s facing bankruptcy and a lawsuit.

Employees and supporters held a rally outside the building Friday to make their voices heard on the issue. Representatives for the company that owns the building did not respond to a request for comment.

Businesses and landlords are being encouraged to communicate and negotiate. In Albany, lawmakers introduced legislation that would grant long-term property tax breaks for commercial landlords who agree on restructured leases with tenants.

City Councilman Brad Lander, who represents the Park Slope neighborhood where the spa is located, says he will introduce a similar bill on the local level.

Click here to read about the proposal. The legislature could go back into session in September.