Pete Hamill, legendary NYC journalist, dies at 85

Author Pete Hamill during an interview at the Skylight Diner in New York, Wednesday June 5 , 2007.

NEW YORK — Longtime New York City newspaper columnist and author Pete Hamill has died at the age of 85.

His brother Denis Hamill said Pete died Wednesday morning in Brooklyn.

The Brooklyn-born high school dropout wrote several books, including a bestselling memoir “A Drinking Life.”

A son of Irish immigrants, Hamill wrote for the New York Daily News, the New York Post and Newsday. He also served as editor in chief of the Post during a few days in 1993 when its staff revolted against the temporary owner.

A passionate liberal, his open letter to Robert Kennedy helped persuade the senator to run for president. Hamill was among those who wrestled a gun away from Kennedy’s

“So saddened to hear that Pete Hamill passed away,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo tweeted Wednesday. “Pete was not just an unsurpassed journalist, editor and writer — he was the voice of New York,” the governor wrote.

“The truly great Pete Hamill died this morning,” New York Times writer Dan Barry wrote on Twitter Wednesday. “I once wrote that if the pavement of New York City could talk, it would sound like Pete Hamill. Now that city weeps,” he said.