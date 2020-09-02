Lawmakers try to cancel NYC tax lien sale to help hurting homeowners

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Dozens of elected officials sent a letter to Mayor Bill de Blasio asking him to cancel New York City’s 2020 tax lien sale, insisting it would deeply impact homeowners still recovering after the pandemic.

Thousands of New Yorkers have until Sept. 3 to pay off or settle their debts with the city. If left unpaid, the city can auction off their debts as tax liens to private companies. New York Attorney General Letitia James explained those companies can charge homeowners “mandatory 5% surcharges, legal fees and most of all a 9-18% interest rate that compounds daily.”

James called on de Blasio to remove 4,700 properties from the list, including houses of worship and small residential buildings.

Councilman Robert Cornegy, one of the 58 elected officials who wrote to de Blasio, said the people who would be impacted “are holding on to the very last asset they have, which is literally their home.”

“These are the same people who lost their jobs who are now under stress to see whether or not their children will return to school,” he said.

State Senator John Liu explained a lien sale could hurt people’s wallets even more in the future.

“A lien sale leads a homeowner and their family down the path to foreclosure, to bankruptcy, to homelessness,” Liu said.

When asked about the lien sale last week, de Blasio said it involved properties that had gone into arrears before the pandemic.

“So these are not situations caused by the coronavirus. These are situations that predate the coronavirus,” he said. “The challenge, of course, anytime you put off something that would bring a revenue in is you need that revenue for everything we’re talking about – for health care workers, for, you know, educators, first responders, everything we’re trying to do now, in really tough fiscal times. I believe the dollar figure projected is $57 million.”