Last minute shoppers work to safely buy presents before Christmas

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BROOKLYN — Last minute shoppers hit up stores around New York on Thursday in a mad dash to find perfect Christmas gifts amid the ongoing pandemic.

The open-air Holiday Village at MetroTech Commons in Brooklyn was packed with shoppers. Some of the people had hoped to avoid shopping in stores because of the pandemic.

The official numbers aren’t in yet, but the National Retail Federation is expecting sales to be up between 3.6 to 5.2 percent with the amount of spending between $755 and $766 billion.

Online sales grew the most this holiday season.

And what are people buying in a pandemic?

Shopping expert Trae Bodge has seen lots of people interested in self care gifts.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Witness breaks down at day 3 of Chauvin trial

New Yorkers see Biden infrastructure bill as chance to improve transit

EMS recognize biker who gave back during the pandemic’s darkest days

Rats take over laundry room and lobby in Hell’s Kitchen NYCHA seniors building

NYC makes progress in vaccination efforts

Recreational marijuana means big money for New York

Local teen on the fast track to racing stardom

Brooklyn mom and daughter talk children's book 'Abby and the Magic Mask'

Spring storms Wednesday before a cool down

@PIX11News on Twitter