Last minute shoppers work to safely buy presents before Christmas

BROOKLYN — Last minute shoppers hit up stores around New York on Thursday in a mad dash to find perfect Christmas gifts amid the ongoing pandemic.

The open-air Holiday Village at MetroTech Commons in Brooklyn was packed with shoppers. Some of the people had hoped to avoid shopping in stores because of the pandemic.

The official numbers aren’t in yet, but the National Retail Federation is expecting sales to be up between 3.6 to 5.2 percent with the amount of spending between $755 and $766 billion.

Online sales grew the most this holiday season.

And what are people buying in a pandemic?

Shopping expert Trae Bodge has seen lots of people interested in self care gifts.

