Larry Byrne, who fought to keep crack gang killers of NYPD brother in jail, dies

Former NYPD Deputy Commissioner Larry Byrne at a memorial in honor of his slain brother. (PIX11)

NEW YORK — Larry Byrne, who spent the last 32 years preserving the memory of his assassinated younger brother—a rookie NYPD cop killed during the 1980’s crack wars — died Sunday evening after suffering a recent heart attack.

Byrne, who served several years as NYPD deputy commissioner for legal matters, always notified PIX11 when the four Queens men convicted in his brother Edward’s 1988 murder were up for parole.

Officer Eddie Byrne was assassinated five days after his 22nd birthday by members of a crack cocaine gang paid for the job.

This year, Larry Byrne could not appear in person at the October parole hearing to make a victim impact statement because of the ongoing pandemic. He spoke to the parole commissioners by phone.

The assassination of his brother on Feb. 26, 1988 was so stunning that it forced the NYPD—and the nation—to seriously confront the crack cocaine gangs that were taking over public housing and street corners at the time.

The four men convicted of firing five shots into Byrne’s parked patrol car on Inwood Street in South Jamaica, Queens, said they’d received the order to kill a cop from one of their drug bosses, Pappy Mason.

“In his prison unit at Rikers, ordered from a pay phone,” Larry Byrne recalled to PIX11 this past February. “He [Pappy] basically called the lieutenant of his violent crack gang and said, ‘We need to send a message. They take one of us, we take one of them.'”

The shooting happened at 3:10 a.m.

On the 32nd anniversary this year, Larry Byrne did what he always does on Feb. 26. He stopped at his brother’s 103 Precinct and then attended a vigil at 12:30 am at the spot where his brother was assassinated.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea also took part in the annual vigil earlier this year at the corner of Inwood Street and 107th Avenue, the exact spot where the bullets ripped into the rookie officer at close range, when some of the four men, Todd Scott and David McClary, crept up on the vehicle, one of them distracting Byrne from the passenger side.

“Gang-ordered, the execution stunned our city and nation,” Shea noted at the February gathering, “changing the course of American policing.”

The vigil often draws retired officers who worked with the young cop—and rookies who weren’t even born when Byrne lost his life.

Byrne had only worked at the 103rd Precinct for a month.

The young officer was guarding the home of a frightened drug witness whose home had been firebombed.

Prosecutors convicted Phillip Copeland of delivering the order to hit a cop, Todd Scott of being at the window to distract Officer Byrne, David McClary for pulling the trigger and Scott Cobb for being the getaway driver.

They split $8,000 for their violent efforts.

They were caught a week later; some of them were hiding out in a basement in Hollis, Queens.

Six months later, the FBI joined the NYPD for a massive round up of the “Fat Cat” Nichols family, which was bagging and selling crack cocaine vials from homes across south Queens.

Lawrence Byrne pointed out in February that the annual murder rate in New York City hovered around 2,000 in 1988, when his younger brother was assassinated, with more than 5,000 shootings a year.

Byrne leaves behind his wife and four sons. His late father, Matthew, had served as a lieutenant in the NYPD.

Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch released a statement after receiving news of Byrne’s death.

“Our hearts break for the entire Byrne family, a family that has already endured so much,” Lynch said. “Commissioner Byrne was a good friend and a fierce fighter, especially when it came to his hero brother’s memory. He worked tirelessly to ensure that his brother’s killers never escaped justice. We will carry on that fight in his name.”

