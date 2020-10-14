Juneteenth becomes an official holiday in NY State

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed legislation officially making Juneteenth a New York state holiday.

Juneteeth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States.

The Democrat had used an executive order to make Juneteenth a paid holiday for state employees this year.

The state Legislature had passed a bill in July to make it a state holiday.

President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863. But not everyone heard about it right away. It wasn’t until June 19th, 1865, that enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, found out about it from Union army personnel, making them among the last to know about their freedom.