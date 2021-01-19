Judge: Maxwell’s sexual relationships with adults can be secret

FILE – In this Sept. 2, 2000 file photo, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, driven by Britain’s Prince Andrew leaves the wedding of a former girlfriend of the prince, Aurelia Cecil, at the Parish Church of St Michael in Compton Chamberlayne near Salisbury, England. The FBI said Thursday July 2, 2020, Ghislaine Maxwell, who was accused by many women of helping procure underage sex partners for Jeffrey Epstein, has been arrested in New Hampshire. (Chris Ison/PA via AP, File)

NEW YORK — A judge said testimony by Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-girlfriend about her sexual experiences with consenting adults can remain secret when a transcript is released next week.

U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska made the ruling Tuesday. Her decision pertained to a July 2016 deposition of Ghislaine Maxwell in a civil lawsuit that has since been settled.

Lawyers for the 59-year-old British socialite had objected to the transcript being made public. They said it could damage her chance at a fair trial on charges that she recruited three underage girls in the 1990s for Epstein.

The wealthy financier killed himself in jail in 2019 as he awaited a sex trafficking trial.

Maxwell has pleaded not guilty. She faces trial next July.