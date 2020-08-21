Judge lifts veil on NYC police discipline records

FILE – In this file image made from police body cam video, New York Police officers arrest a man on a boardwalk, Sunday, June 21, 2020, in New York. The man whose takedown by police, as shown in this photo, led to an officer being charged for using what officials said was an illegal chokehold. New York City police officers have faced more than 320,000 complaints from the public since the mid-1980s, but less than 3% resulted in penalties, according to newly released data that offers a rare glimpse into the long-veiled realm of police misconduct and accountability. (NYPD via AP, File)

NEW YORK — With scores of disciplinary records already online, a federal judge on Friday lifted a temporary restraining order that had barred New York City’s police watchdog agency, police department and other entities from making such information public.

Judge Katherine Polk Failla’s ruling, a blow to public safety unions seeking a way around a new state transparency law, came a day after the New York chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union won an appeals court’s consent to publish records of 320,000 NYPD complaints dating to the mid-1980s.

Police unions argued releasing unsubstantiated complaints violated their contracts with the city, placing an officer’s reputation and their physical safety at risk.

In June, Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed into law a repeal of 50-a, a law that shielded police disciplinary records from public view. But shortly after the repeal, police unions turned to the courts.

The Civilian Complaint Review Board Chairman Fred Davie said in a statement after the ruling, “I applaud today’s decision — the fight for transparency has been delayed, but not deterred. The CCRB and other agencies involved in oversight and accountability will once again be able to responsibly release disciplinary information to the public in accordance with FOIL and other laws.”

Retired NYPD Detective Dr. Oscar Odom III disagreed with the judge’s ruling, saying it will only further erode department morale.

“Imagine if the records were displayed of everybody who committed a crime,” he said, “whether they were found guilty or not. How would the public feel about that?”

But Constance Malcolm called the ruling a victory. Her son, Ramarley Graham, died after he was shot by an NYPD officer in 2012.

Constance Malcolm told PIX11, “transparency that’s all we ask for. And I don’t think that’s too much for a family who lost a loved one to ask for that.”