Jerry Seinfeld thinks we should take a break from airing our grievances this Festivus

NEW YORK — It may be a Festivus for the rest of us, but one of the men responsible for the fictional holiday thinks we might want to take it a bit easier on each other after a crazy 2020.

Jerry Seinfeld, creator and star of “Seinfeld,” which brought us the lore of Frank Costanza’s favorite holiday, tweeted out Wednesday that “maybe just this once, just for this Festivus 2020, we take pass on the ‘Airing of Grievances.'”

Maybe just this once, just for this Festivus 2020, we take pass on the “Airing of Grievances”.. — Jerry Seinfeld (@JerrySeinfeld) December 23, 2020

Popularized by the show in 1997, the anti-consumerism holiday is celebrated by “Seinfeld” fans every Dec. 23.

Fellow cast member Jason Alexander was a little more in the spirit of Festivus Wednesday, tweeting “I wish you health, success and happiness. But… I got a lotta problems with you people.”

Happy Festivus, my friends. I wish you health, success and happiness. But…I got a lotta problems with you people. ? pic.twitter.com/zgShg1y75V — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) December 23, 2020

You can watch “Seinfeld” every night at 11 p.m. on PIX11. Wednesday night, PIX11 will be airing “The Strike,” which features the famous episode Festivus came from. Here’s a list of Festivus activities we posted last year for you and whomever in your life has disappointed you this year.