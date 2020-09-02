‘It’s time’ to allow indoor dining, says Council Speaker Johnson

NEW YORK, NY – JULY 23: New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson speaks during an advocacy rally and press conference in support of Pablo Villavicencio, who was arrested and detained in early June by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after making a catering delivery to Fort Hamilton Army Base in Brooklyn, July 23, 2018 at City Hall in New York City. Supporters of Villavicencio plan to rally in his support outside of the federal courthouse during his court hearing on Tuesday morning. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — City Council Speaker Corey Johnson says the time is now for New York City to bring back indoor dining.

“It’s time to allow indoor dining in New York City with reduced capacity and clear guidance to ensure social distancing and safety,” Johnson said in a statement Wednesday. “This is crucial for restaurant owners, who have been particularly hard hit by the pandemic and the resulting drop in tourism. Summer is winding down, and they need to begin planning for the colder months.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday that the city will have more clarity on indoor dining by the end of September.

“It’s our responsibility to give them as clear an answer, in the month of September, as possible,” de Blasio said at his daily press conference.

Johnson cited recent indoor dining reopenings across New York state and that New Jersey would be bringing back indoor dining Friday as part of why it was “imperative” to the city to bring dining back inside.

“We know that the restaurant industry employs many New Yorkers, including many immigrants,” Johhnson said. “Now is the time to allow it in New York City. Our restaurants and our city’s economy can’t wait.”

