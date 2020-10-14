‘It’s a tremendous loss’: NYPD commissioner reacts to chief’s resignation

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — A day after Chief of Patrol Fausto Pichardo handed in his resignation, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea discussed the shakeup, police reforms and more.

Shea, speaking Wednesday on the PIX11 Morning News, called Pichardo’s decision to leave the department “bittersweet.”

“I’m happy for him if this is what he chooses to do,” he said, describing Pichardo as a friend and close colleague. “It’s a tremendous loss.”

When asked about the role Mayor Bill de Blasio played in Pichardo’s resignation, Shea declined to comment.

“No I’m not going to get into that,” he said. “I think the important thing here is to move forward.”

Pichardo led the largest bureau of the department, overseeing the majority of the NYPD’s uniformed police officers on patrol.

He turned in his resignation over differences with de Blasio, sources told PIX11 on Tuesday.

Tensions between the two escalated last Wednesday, the night a journalist said he was assaulted in Borough Park during protests over recently reinstated restrictions amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Pichardo missed a call with the mayor during a 36-hour shift in the community, sources said. Once his shift ended, Pichardo was met with messages from de Blasio that sources described as unprofessional and rude.

Shea had tried to get him to reconsider resigning, but his papers have already been turned in, sources said Tuesday.

PIX11’s Nicole Johnson and Corey Crockett contributed to this report.