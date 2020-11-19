It pays to complain: New bill would pay NYers to report parking violations

Can you beat the parking ticket rap? Website vows that you can.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Snitches get — a quarter of the proceeds?

A new bill proposed by city legislators would allow New Yorkers to report others for parking illegally and take a cut of the fine.

Two New York City councilmen — Stephen Levin and Speaker Corey Johnson — are the primary sponsors of the bill that would create a $175 fine for obstruction of a bike lane, bus lane, sidewalk, cross walk or fire hydrant (under certain conditions).

It would also create a civilian reporting program, essentially allowing passersby to submit complaints — and provide evidence — of a violation to the Department of Transportation.

Once the city collects the fine, the complainant gets 25%.

If the bill passes, it’ll bring new meaning to “if you see something, say something.”