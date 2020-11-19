It pays to complain: New bill would pay NYers to report parking violations

NEW YORK — Snitches get — a quarter of the proceeds?
A new bill proposed by city legislators would allow New Yorkers to report others for parking illegally and take a cut of the fine.
Two New York City councilmen — Stephen Levin and Speaker Corey Johnson — are the primary sponsors of the bill that would create a $175 fine for obstruction of a bike lane, bus lane, sidewalk, cross walk or fire hydrant (under certain conditions).
It would also create a civilian reporting program, essentially allowing passersby to submit complaints — and provide evidence — of a violation to the Department of Transportation.
Once the city collects the fine, the complainant gets 25%.
If the bill passes, it’ll bring new meaning to “if you see something, say something.”