Isaias causes 2nd largest outage in ConEd history, company says

NEW YORK — Tropical Storm Isaias caused a near-historic amount of power outages throughout the tri-state area, Con Edison said in a statement Tuesday.

At least 260,000 customers were without power due to the gusting winds damaging trees and power lines. That surpassed the 204,000 for Hurricane Irene in 2011. The record for outages is the 1.1 million caused by Superstorm Sandy and the nor’easter that followed it in 2012.

ConEd says it has already restored service to 50,000 customers but acknowledges restoration of all power will take “multiple days.”

Among the 210,000 still without power, 98,000 are in Westchester County. About 94,000 are in the five boroughs.

The company brought in 220 additional line workers to restore service and has another 100 scheduled to begin work Wednesday.

Across the tri-state area, over 1.59 million people were still without power as of Tuesday at 9:30 p.m.