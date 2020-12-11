Injured NYPD detective released from hospital after pulling marshals from gunfire

NEW YORK — An NYPD detective is being called a hero for pulling fellow officers out of a shootout in the Bronx.

“I’m just glad everyone’s is going be all right, I want to wish my fellow marshals a speedy recovery.” said NYPD Detective Rodney Wallace- Messam.

Last week, the detective and fellow members of the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force were in a gun battle with Andre Sterling. Sterling was wanted in connection to the shooting death of a deputy in Boston.

When officers showed up to an apartment where Sterling was hiding out in the Bronx, they were met with gunfire.

Two deputy US Marshals were hit, and detective Wallace-Messam sprung into action.

Sgt. Cornelius Douglas was on the scene.

“I watched him scoop up this injured marshal put him over his shoulder and in very tight quarters, chaotic scene and he’s racing carrying him out to safety,” he said.

It was a hard task while dodging bullets, so at one point the detective fell and injured his leg but his colleagues said the injury did not stop the Wallace-Messam from getting those marshals out to safety.

Wallace-Messam is a 29-year-veteran with the department and a father to a teenage son.

One of the two deputy U.S. marshals wounded in the gunfight was released from the hospital on Sunday.

When asked if he would do it again, Wallace-Messam said he would.

