Indoor dining returns to NYC Wednesday at 25% capacity

NEW YORK — Indoor dining is set to resume for New York City restaurants Wednesday.

It’s been more than six months since restaurant owners around the city had to shut down or switch their entire business model to survive COVID-19.

Restaurant owner George Constantinou says outdoor dining has been a tremendous help, but, like all restaurant owners, he’s the mercy of the weather. Now as he gets ready to welcome customers back inside he’s hopeful this is the start of a rebound.

“The eve before indoor dining, I am so happy, my staff is so happy, and my customers are happy,” Constantinou said.

The restauranteur owns three Park Slope restaurants: Bogota Latin Bistro, Miti Miti Modern Mexican, and Medusa Greek Taverna. For more than six months the dining rooms at all three have remained closed.

“It’s been a struggle to pay payroll, pay rent, pay bills,” he said.

Constantinou has seen all three stores between two of his restaurants shutdown since the beginning of the year. While he’s managed to stay afloat, he says the return of indoor dining, even at 25% capacity could be the first step to recovery.

“Opening indoor dining just sends a message, you know what it is okay to go eat out at a restaurant,” Constantinou said.

New York City restaurant owners have been down this road before. Originally, they were told they would be allowed to resume indoor dining back in July. After a lack of guidance from the Mayor and Governor, many filed a lawsuit to allow them to reopen. Soon after, they were told September 30 would be the day.

Now as they get ready to welcome diners back inside there are concerns that another COVID-19 spike could spoil their plans once again. For now at least Mayor de Blasio says he’s not canceling any reservations.

“Right now indoor dining is going forward tomorrow,” the mayor said during his daily briefing Tuesday. “But I want us to keep a close eye on the situation in the whole city which could be a very different situation than what’s happening in those nine zip codes.”

Constantinou remains optimistic. He’s got his tables spaced six feet apart, temperature checks at the door, and plenty of hand sanitizer at the ready. He’s hoping that he’ll be able to clear his customers minds while he and his staff fill their bellies.

“We take this virus serious, but we also take our business serious and the health and safety of our customers and our employees serious that we want to do the right thing and you still can go out to eat and be safe.”

Most of the 10,000 restaurants participating in outdoor dining will reopen for indoor dining Wednesday, but some say 25% capacity isn’t enough. They’re hoping this will be the first step to get to 50% or 75% as we’ve seen in places like Connecticut and on Long Island.