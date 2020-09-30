Indoor dining begins at NYC restaurants with restrictions

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Your table is waiting inside restaurants in the city but some people still have reservations about being seated indoors.

As of Wednesday morning, restaurants we are allowed to open indoors at 25% capacity. That could go to 50% by November if health guidelines are met and there’s no spike in numbers.

From Arthur Avenue to Bruckner Boulevard, diners in the Bronx seemed to prefer the outdoor seating for now.

Inside, the tables have to be socially distanced and the staff must wear masks People can take them off only when seated.