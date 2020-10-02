Increase in domestic violence calls amid pandemic: What to know to protect yourself

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — October is domestic violence awareness month, and officials have said they’re seeing the stress and strains of the COVID-19 pandemic are leading to more incidents of domestic violence.

Under quarantine has meant under attack for some domestic violence victims, as many are stuck at home with their abusers.

During the peak of the pandemic, New York state has seen a 33% increase in domestic violence calls coming in

to police departments statewide, but advocates believe there are even more unreported cases, since many victims don’t have the privacy to call for help.

ER Doctor Arabia Mollette said with COVID-19 case numbers generally decreasing, more domestic violence victims are coming forward; Mollette is not only a physician, she’s a domestic violence survivor as well.

“What I’ve been seeing is an increase in violence, especially towards women and children, that have been arriving to the emergency department now that the numbers have decreased in the city,” said Dr. Mollette.

One expert, Dr. Arabia Mollette, provided her tips:

Make sure you have a bag packed with essentials and important documents, and hide the bag so your abuser can’t find it. Make sure your cellphone is fully charged at all times. If you have a car, make sure you have a full tank of gas. Download car service apps including Lift and Uber Communicate with neighbors on warning signs. Make sure your children, depending on their age, know the escape plan.

“I too am a domestic violence survivor and I understand, but there is a light at the end of the tunnel,” Mollette said.

For more resources, visit PIX11’s Domestic Violence Resource Page, or contact Safe Horizon for help.