In New York, the message of the inauguration resonates

NEW YORK — The inauguration of President Joe Biden took place 230 miles away, but the ceremony in Washington resonated in New York.

The new president’s swearing-in was greeted mostly with optimism and good will. However, there reminders that nearly half of voters did not choose Biden, as well as indications that the honeymoon for the new administration is not likely to last long.

A clear sign the inauguration resonated locally: various videos people posted on social media of New Yorkers celebrating the swearing in.

Cheers spontaneously erupting all over NYC ?



It’s finally over and it’s all just beginning. ???? pic.twitter.com/PNQUTDFJC5 — Suraj Patel (@surajpatelnyc) January 20, 2021

Scenes were posted from all over the five boroughs.

In Union Square, people commented about the inauguration as they went about their business.

Mike Henny said that he did not vote for Joe Biden, but that the new president’s message of representing all Americans needed to ring true.

“We’re expecting this new president to put his money where his mouth is,” Henny said.

Biden’s inauguration theme of unity resonated with Gabriella Funk, an NYU student who was in Union Square with her friends.

“There was so much hate these past four years,” she told PIX11 News, “and that’s something we can’t take back, but we can move forward from it and move forward from it together, unified.”