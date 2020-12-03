ICU nurses caring for COVID-19 patients still slammed by parking tickets

MANHATTAN — Geovanni Perez, a hospital ICU nurse who’s been working during the COVID19 pandemic on the Upper East Side, said when the infection numbers dipped several months ago, traffic agents started bombarding his colleagues with parking tickets.

The problem continues to the present day, he said.

“I’ve had more than a thousand dollars in parking tickets in the last few months,” Perez, a registered nurse, told PIX11 News. “Leave the nurses alone!”

PIX11 News first became aware of a ticket problem on the Upper East Side in April.

Nurses at one private hospital who stopped taking the subway to work, fearful of more exposure to the deadly virus, were using their cars — and hopeful that the city’s suspension of some parking rules would apply to them.

The department of transportation told PIX11 News at the time it distributed 13,200 green “parking placards” to public and private hospitals to accommodate essential health care workers treating patients under dangerous conditions.

“Not one nurse have I come across that ever received a plaque,” Perez said.

His co-worker, Letechia Yarde, agreed.

“No nurse got one. Administrators who didn’t set foot in a COVID patient room did.”

Yarde first flagged us about the parking situation when she received two tickets of $115 dollars a piece during the same shift in March. She’d racked up $300 in parking penalties. Two PIX11 News viewers who heard her story immediately contacted us and paid the tickets.

After our initial story, nurses said the NYPD gave them code numbers to feature on their dashboards and told them to make a copy of their photo ID to also place inside the windshield of their vehicle.

“It was sufficient enough during the surge,” Perez said, “but now they’re making excuses why they’re giving us tickets.”

Perez has been ticketed for not placing a meter slip in his window and because his car was on the street between 7:30 and 8 a.m. during “street sweeping” time.

“All the nurses that work in the ICU, we work 7 to 7 or 8 to 8,” Perez said. “We’re not going to be at our car at 7:30 in the morning to move it.”

Perez sent us a notice from the city announcing it was extending its parking permit program for essential health care workers from July 31, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2020.

“Why are they giving us tickets, when it says on the New York City website that they’ve extended it?”

PIX11 reached out to City Hall and received a response from Mayor de Blasio’s Deputy Press Secretary, Laura Feyer.

“The city has issued thousands of permits to health care workers who are heroically fighting this COVID19,” Feyer said. “We have worked with hospitals and workers to dismiss over two thousand tickets so far, and we are continuing to explore potential solutions for other cases that have been brought to our attention.”

PIX11 News learned the NYPD and department of transportation were both notified about the extension of parking permits to Dec. 31.

Apparently, if the department of finance receives a letter affirming the dates and times that a nurse was working — supplying the plate number of the vehicle — the nurse is entitled to an administrative review for the ticket.

But the nurses we spoke to said they’re getting tired of fighting the system.

“It’s insane,” Letechia Yarde said. “Why don’t they leave us alone?”