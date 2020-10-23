Iconic Strand bookstore calls for help, customers and fans show up for NYC institution

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan — A New York institution called out to its fans, and fans of the written word, Friday, begging to help keep its doors open.

The Strand bookstore, the 93-year-old bookshop in the East Village, took to Twitter Friday to call on book lovers to save the New York staple as it deals with a financial crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

? We need your help. This is the post we hoped to never write, but today marks a huge turning point in The Strand’s history. Our revenue has dropped nearly 70% compared to last year, and the loans and cash reserves that have kept us afloat these past months are depleted. pic.twitter.com/mI074pigZu — Strand Book Store (@strandbookstore) October 23, 2020

“Never did I imagine that the store’s financial situation would become so dire that I would have to write friends and devoted customers for help,” owner Nancy Bass Wyden said in an open letter. “It hurts to write this, but that is the predicament that we are in now.”

Wyden noted that the store had survived the Great Depression, two World Wars, the rise of big box bookstores, e-books and online shopping.

“As the third generation owner, I have tried to imagine what my dad and grandfather would do right now after they spent their entire lives — six days a week — working at the store,” she said. “I don’t believe they would want me to give up without a fight, and that’s why I’m writing you today.”

The internet responded.

The tweet has been shared more than 15,000 times, and the store’s website crashed from the traffic overload of customers ready to jump in and do their part.

“God save the Strand,” one user said in their retweet. “New York needs this place.”

What can you do to help? Wyden had these tips:

Visit the store’s website and shop the gift guide, and on that note, give a gift or gift card from Strand.

Check out their stores at Broadway and 12th Street and Columbus Avenue and 82nd Street.

Tell your friends!

Spread the word.

Shop early and shop local.

As for the website issues, the store said it’s a work in progress, but don’t give up! Refresh.

“It should be faster this evening and tomorrow. Thank you so much for all the support!!! You are amazing. #savethestrand.”